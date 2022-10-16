Mexican Mayor Kidnapped, Returned 10 Hours Later

ROMA – Authorities continue working against criminals targeting people on both sides of the border.

According to Roma Police Department Assistance Chief Francisco Garcia, they have two cases of missing U.S. residents taken into Mexico this year.

The new mayor of Cd. Mier, Tamaulipas was recently deprived of his liberty.

Mexican state officials say members of the Cartel Noreste, also known as the Old Zetas Cartel, kidnapped Roberto Gonzalez-Hinojosa but returned him 10 hours later.

Officials advise if you or anyone is a victim of organized crime in Mexico to report it to the FBI.

