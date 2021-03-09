Mexican, US Officials Discuss Food Safety

WESLACO – Mexican and U.S. officials met to discuss food safety.

Monday night, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about a recent salmonella outbreak involving papayas.

The group met to talk about food safety improvements for producers and consumers.

The Texas International Produce Association said they discussed the recent outbreak. The association explained what could have caused the tainted fruit.

“They talked about it, we went and we visited that farm. We visit them every year. They’ve always had good operations. Something happened. It may have been in the water or the dirt. It was introduced. They’ve had an outbreak. They’re going back to point zero and they’re going to readdress their systems,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO/President of TIPA.

Outbreaks like this case, doesn’t only interrupt the affected farms, it also impacts other in the produce industry on both sides of the border.