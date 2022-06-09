Mid Valley State Qualifier is Saturday

WESLACO - The pools for the Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State qualifier were revealed on Monday, first announced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The tournament will feature 16 teams that will compete in four pools with two bids in the tournament up for grabs.

Pools A & B will play at La Feria High School and Pools C and D will play at Weslaco East High School.

Here are the Pools

POOL PLAY

Pools A&B at La Feria HS

Pool A: Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Harlingen South, Laredo United

Pool B: Edcouch-Elsa, PSJA North, McAllen High, Edinburg North

Pools C&D at Weslaco East HS

Pool C: Weslaco East, Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Memorial, Mercedes

Pool D: PSJA High, Harlingen, Laredo Alexander, Mission

State Qualifying Round

Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner - La Feria HS

Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner - Weslaco East HS

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had Pools A & B being played at Bobby Lackey Stadium. Those games will now be played in La Feria.