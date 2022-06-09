Mid Valley State Qualifier is Saturday
WESLACO - The pools for the Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State qualifier were revealed on Monday, first announced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The tournament will feature 16 teams that will compete in four pools with two bids in the tournament up for grabs.
Pools A & B will play at La Feria High School and Pools C and D will play at Weslaco East High School.
Here are the Pools
POOL PLAY
Pools A&B at La Feria HS
Pool A: Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Harlingen South, Laredo United
Pool B: Edcouch-Elsa, PSJA North, McAllen High, Edinburg North
Pools C&D at Weslaco East HS
Pool C: Weslaco East, Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Memorial, Mercedes
Pool D: PSJA High, Harlingen, Laredo Alexander, Mission
State Qualifying Round
Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner - La Feria HS
Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner - Weslaco East HS
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had Pools A & B being played at Bobby Lackey Stadium. Those games will now be played in La Feria.
