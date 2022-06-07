Pools Announced for Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State Qualifier
WESLACO - The pools for the Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State qualifier were revealed on Monday, first announced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The tournament will feature 16 teams that will compete in four pools with two bids in the tournament up for grabs.
Pools A & B will play at Weslaco's Bobby Lackey Stadium and Pools C and D are tentatively scheduled to play at Weslaco East High School.
Here are the Pools
POOL PLAY
Pool A: Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Harlingen South, Laredo United
Pool B: Edcouch-Elsa, PSJA North, McAllen High, Edinburg North
Pool C: Weslaco East, Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Memorial, Mercedes
Pool D: PSJA High, Harlingen, Laredo Alexander, Mission
State Qualifying Round
Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner
Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner