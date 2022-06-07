x

Pools Announced for Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State Qualifier

1 hour 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 11:34 PM June 06, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

WESLACO - The pools for the Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State qualifier were revealed on Monday, first announced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The tournament will feature 16 teams that will compete in four pools with two bids in the tournament up for grabs.

Pools A & B will play at Weslaco's Bobby Lackey Stadium and Pools C and D are tentatively scheduled to play at Weslaco East High School.

Here are the Pools

POOL PLAY

Pool A: Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Harlingen South, Laredo United

Pool B: Edcouch-Elsa, PSJA North, McAllen High, Edinburg North

Pool C: Weslaco East, Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Memorial, Mercedes

Pool D:  PSJA High, Harlingen, Laredo Alexander, Mission 

State Qualifying Round

Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner

Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days