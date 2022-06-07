Pools Announced for Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State Qualifier

WESLACO - The pools for the Mid-Valley 7-on-7 State qualifier were revealed on Monday, first announced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The tournament will feature 16 teams that will compete in four pools with two bids in the tournament up for grabs.

Pools A & B will play at Weslaco's Bobby Lackey Stadium and Pools C and D are tentatively scheduled to play at Weslaco East High School.

Here are the Pools

POOL PLAY

Pool A: Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Harlingen South, Laredo United

Pool B: Edcouch-Elsa, PSJA North, McAllen High, Edinburg North

Pool C: Weslaco East, Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Memorial, Mercedes

Pool D: PSJA High, Harlingen, Laredo Alexander, Mission

State Qualifying Round

Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner

Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner