Mission man arrested for illegal dumping

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified the arresting agency as Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constables' Department.

A Mission resident was caught red-handed illegally dumping, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Precinct 3.

Juan Manuel Garcia was arrested Friday by the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables' Office on charges of criminal trespassing and illegal dumping, according to the release.

Garcia's arrest comes amid the office of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal's "Don't Mess with Precinct 3 Rewards Program."

Under the program, illegal dumping is not tolerated, and the public is urged to report any illegal dumping to the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables' Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 956-581-6800.

For after hours and weekend reporting, residents should contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department at 956-383-8114.

Any tips that result in an arrest or citation could lead to a $500 reward.