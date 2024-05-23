x

Mission man in medically-induced coma after being rescued from fire

Some good Samaritans helped an elderly man get out of his burning home in Mission.

Mission Fire Department Chief Adrian Garcia said he was already out of the house when firefighters arrived at the home on Rio Street.

"It takes a village to take care of each other," Garcia said. "Just want to say thank you to those individuals that helped out and got this individual out."

Garcia said the man was badly hurt in the fire. He was taken to a local hospital and was put in a medically-induced coma.

The man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

