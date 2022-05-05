Mission mayoral race sees 4 candidates on the ballot

Four candidates are vying to be mayor of the city of Mission.

Among them is Victor Anzaldua, a 22-year-old UTRGV student majoring in political science.

Anzaldua said he's wanted to be the mayor of Mission since he was a kid, and wants to bring upgrades to his city, such as solar panel streetlights.

Norie González Garza has been on the Mission City Council for 15 years and served on the Mission CISD school board. Garza said she wants to improve drainage and public utilities in order to attract more businesses - and proposes the city get bonds in order to fund city projects.

Incumbent Armando O'Caña is looking to get reelected and continue improving the city's sewer and drainage system. O’Caña said for the city to continue to grow with more homes and businesses, city services need to be able to handle the growth.

Norberto “Beto” Salinas previously served as city mayor from 1998 to 2018. He lost against O’Caña in 2018. Salinas said he wants to correct what he's called a mismanaged city hall under Mayor O'Caña and bring more low-income housing and have city crews continuously cleaning up city drainage.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7.