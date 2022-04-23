Mission police chief retiring after 35 years of service
Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez made his last official radio transmission Wednesday.
Dominguez has served as Mission’s top cop since 2013. He has a total of 35 year of law enforcement service.
“After 35 years of service to this community, it's been my absolute honor and privilege to serve this department,” Dominguez said. “Part of my heart will stay here in the city of Mission. I love the community, I love the people, I love my fellow chiefs, and it's just a great feeling of what I leave behind as well."
Dominguez’s last day as police chief is April 30.
Former Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres will be sworn in to replace him on May 2.
