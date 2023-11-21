Mission Police Officer Dies in McAllen Hospital following Shooting

UPDATE (Jun. 21 10:04 AM):

Mission police have confirmed Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta was killed while in the line of duty Thursday night.

The suspect was identified as Juan Carlos Chapa, Jr. He was pronounced dead.

UPDATE (Jun. 21 5:55 AM): Just before 6:00 a.m. Friday, Mission police spokesperson Arturo Flores confirmed the suspect died at the hospital.

UPDATE (9:47 PM): Mission police confirm the officer shot while in the line of duty has passed away.

The officer was taken to McAllen Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

MISSION – An officer with Mission Police Department was shot while in the line of duty.

He is at McAllen Medical Center in critical condition.

The Department of Public Safety tells us it happened near Business 83 and Stewart Road Thursday night.

The suspect is in custody.

According to the police department, it happened when the officer was waved down due to concerns of a man carrying a weapon.

When the officer responded, the man started running and opened fire.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer involved shooting.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to share with all of you that one of our Mission Police officers was shot tonight in the line of duty, while protecting our community. He is in critical condition and all prayers are welcomed. — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) June 21, 2019

More details in the video below.

We will have more information as it becomes available.