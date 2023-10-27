Mission police to boost patrols on Halloween
Related Story
The Mission Police Department will be increasing their patrol units for Halloween.
"Our goal...is to make sure that our kids are protected in our community during Halloween, because they do trick or treating at night," Mission police spokesperson Art Flores said.
Flores also said they're going to keep an eye out for distracted drivers and watching over children in the community.
"[We're also] monitoring the candies as well. Of course, they're going to want to be chowing down on those candies, so make sure that we inspect those candies, make sure they're not open," Flores said.
News
The Mission Police Department will be increasing their patrol units for Halloween. "Our goal...is to make sure that our... More >>
News Video
-
Raymondville ISD program teaching boys how to become ‘caballeros distinguidos’
-
Missing Brownsville man spotted crossing into Mexico
-
Cornyn and Cruz lead senators on border tour in the Valley
-
Is it better to lease or buy an electric vehicle?
-
Valley citrus growers optimistic for this years harvest