Mission police to boost patrols on Halloween

The Mission Police Department will be increasing their patrol units for Halloween.

"Our goal...is to make sure that our kids are protected in our community during Halloween, because they do trick or treating at night," Mission police spokesperson Art Flores said.

Flores also said they're going to keep an eye out for distracted drivers and watching over children in the community.

"[We're also] monitoring the candies as well. Of course, they're going to want to be chowing down on those candies, so make sure that we inspect those candies, make sure they're not open," Flores said.