Mobile App Helps Workers Stay Safe Outdoors amid Excessive Heat

MCALLEN – Excessive heat warnings and advisories are not uncommon this time of year.

Some businesses and groups are making sure they adjust to the oppressive heat.

A normal summer day for Bobby Salazar and Noel De La Cruz, band directors at McAllen High School, consists of being in the heat for more than three hours.

It’s not just them outside, more than 100 students join them for band practice.

Even with water breaks and adjusted practice hours, safety is still a top priority.

Vince Macias, loss control manager at Magic Valley Electric Co-Op, says a mobile application from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, on his employees’ phones keeps them safe on hot days.

Watch the video above for the full report.