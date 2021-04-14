Morning Weather

Happy Monday!

Clouds are across most of the RGV this morning, but the sun will make an appearance this afternoon.

Winds today will be fairly light, but may increase up to about 15 mph from the east-southeast this afternoon.

It will be humid and stay humid throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s are expected by noon.

By 5 p.m., temperatures will hit the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

The high for Monday is expected to hit 93 degrees. If you're going to be outside on Monday, remember to put on a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

It is also important to find shade and limit time outside as the UV index is at 11, meaning it will take out 10 minutes to burn.