'Most-traveled' man in the country visits the Valley

The self-proclaimed “most traveled man in U.S.” is wrapping up his trip around the country with a stop in the Rio Grande Valley.

Daniel Seddiqui said he's been to all 50 states — making stops in major cities and small towns.

One thing Seddiqui really enjoyed in the Valley was exploring the border.

“It's a lot of openness, a lot of nature,” Seddiqui said. “It's pretty inviting.”

Seddiqui said his travels began after graduating from the University of Southern California, and was rejected by the 120 jobs he applied for.

That led to what he calls the "living the map" for the last 20 years.

“I ended up living in a rental car, because I didn't even own a vehicle,” Seddiqui recalled. “I was just sleeping out of that just trying to find my way, and then that's when the concept was created, out of the ultimate low. I was like, ‘hey, if I'm gonna be struggling, I might as well be struggling with a purpose.’”

Not too long after, Seddiqui found himself on a mission to work in all 50 states, doing odd jobs.

“I had to file my taxes in all 50 states, that really sucked," Seddiqui said.

As part of his adventures, Seddiqui found himself being a woodworker in Pennsylvania, a farmer in Nebraska, making syrup in Vermont, and at one point sandwiched between two sumo wrestlers in Rhode Island.

“Meeting people is what actually inspired me to keep on going because I’m learning so much about people, their way of life,” Seddiqui said.

He hopes his journey inspires others to keep moving through rejection and tough times.

Seddiqui’s last stop will be in Corpus Christi, then he'll retire from travelling.