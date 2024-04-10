Mother Applauds DEA for Adding Vaping as Part of Natl. Prescription Day Take Back Day

WESLACO - The 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Oct 26.

This year will be different, as the DEA added vaping devices and cartridges to their list.

Janie Lewis's son was transferred to a hospital close to her in Arlington when doctors realized his lung was deteriorating.

A lot has changed since we first spoke to her in September, her son is on the road to recovery and although he's come a long way she'll never forget how close she was to losing him.

Lewis wants people to stop vaping.

She is appluading the DEA for recognizing vaping as part of their National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Any devices containing lithium ion batteries must have the battery removed before drop off.

For more information or to find the nearest drop off location to you, click here.

Watch the video for the full story.