x

Nationwide EpiPen Shortage Causing Concerns

Related Story

WESLACO – A nationwide EpiPen shortage has parents and students worried as the new school year approaches.

A Rio Grande Valley family tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that they have had a hard time getting their hands on the allergy medication.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with a pharmacist who says the shortage is getting to a critical point.  

“We really don't have a clue when it's going to be available,” says Michale H Sander, president of Sander Pharmacy.

Sanders says the closest delivery date for the medication is 11 days away.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Nationwide EpiPen Shortage Causing Concerns
Nationwide EpiPen Shortage Causing Concerns
WESLACO – A nationwide EpiPen shortage has parents and students worried as the new school year approaches. A Rio Grande... More >>
4 years ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:49:13 PM CDT August 20, 2018
Radar
7 Days