Nationwide EpiPen Shortage Causing Concerns
WESLACO – A nationwide EpiPen shortage has parents and students worried as the new school year approaches.
A Rio Grande Valley family tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that they have had a hard time getting their hands on the allergy medication.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with a pharmacist who says the shortage is getting to a critical point.
“We really don't have a clue when it's going to be available,” says Michale H Sander, president of Sander Pharmacy.
Sanders says the closest delivery date for the medication is 11 days away.
