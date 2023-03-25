Nationwide EpiPen Shortage Causing Concerns

WESLACO – A nationwide EpiPen shortage has parents and students worried as the new school year approaches.

A Rio Grande Valley family tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that they have had a hard time getting their hands on the allergy medication.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with a pharmacist who says the shortage is getting to a critical point.

“We really don't have a clue when it's going to be available,” says Michale H Sander, president of Sander Pharmacy.

Sanders says the closest delivery date for the medication is 11 days away.

