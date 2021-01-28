Nearly 2,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 at Cameron County community clinic

Nearly 2,000 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Cameron County's first mass vaccination clinic, on Friday.

Residents lined up at Casa Del Sol in Harlingen, each vehicle averaging about a three hour wait after an additional 1,000 doses were delivered to the clinic.

The extra doses were not on the state's original distribution list and came as a pleasant surprise for the county, however, some residents had already been turned away.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo asked for the community's patience and apologized to the residents that missed out before the unexpected shipment arrived.

"We're going to take care of the population at some point of course, and we're rolling the vaccines out as soon as we get them...," Guajardo said. "So, obviously today was an example of that. I can tell you, FedEx literally showed up here telling us: 'I know you have a vaccination drive, so we have vaccines.'"

