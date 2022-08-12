Neighbor reacts after Palmhurst police arrest man accused of shooting, killing two dogs

A 61-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he shot and killed two dogs in a Palmhurst subdivision.

Donald Guthrie was charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection with the Wednesday shooting.

A woman who asked to not be identified described what happened to the dogs as a moment of horror.

"I heard three shots," the woman said. "In between the shots, I could hear the dogs, they were in pain."

The neighbor told Channel 5 News she believes these two dogs belonged to one of her neighbors - but had gotten loose.

It was the last time she would see them before they were shot and killed.

“Maybe they would make their way out into the street where I could pick them up and maybe take them to the vet or something to save them,” the resident said. “But they couldn't... I couldn't find them. I couldn't find them anywhere."

Police responded to the subdivision on Ponds Edge Street near Glasscock Road and Buddy Owens Boulevard.

“Officers did discover two deceased Belgian Malinois, unfortunately they succumbed to their injuries; they had been shot," Palmhurst police spokesman Valerio Cantu said. “There's a certain way of doing things, and this was not one of them.”

The neighbor who heard the gunshot said she wishes things had happened differently and hopes justice is served.

“There's other means. I know they're a nuisance at times, but I would bring them in, give them some water, feed them,” the neighbor said. “Do whatever you need to do and then get the proper organizations to come in and help, but don't kill them.”

Bond for Guthrie was set at $20,000.