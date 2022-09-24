New app improving communication between EMS and hospitals in Weslaco

An app called Pulsera is helping doctors more effectively treat patients after they arrive in the emergency room, but the process starts with paramedics in the field.

Weslaco EMS and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco are putting the application to use.

The pulsera app comes with detailed information about a person's condition.

"We tell you this is the injury that we’re seeing, this is the potential conditions," Weslaco Fire Chieft and Emergency Manager Antonio Lopez said. "But what better way, to be able, through this software, through this platform, be able to take a picture of that injury."

"Those factors let us properly triage the patient and prepare for them," Emergency Department Medical Director of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco said. "So if we’re getting signs of respiratory distress, low oxygen, I can have respiratory ready."

Channel 5 is waiting to find out the cost of the app, but funding is covered entirely by the state,

Weslaco EMS and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco began using the app a month ago, and they say it is already making a huge difference.

Lopez says radio communication had a lot of limitations.

"We’re sharing more information, it’s not just thirty seconds of verbal," Lopez said. "Now, we can share actual EKG monitor information, we can share vital signs through there."

Segio Molina, an emergency room doctor at Knapp Medical Center, says the pulsera app is like having a doctor right at your fingertips for EMS crews.

"The big thing is that it allows us to participate with patient care immediately," Molina said. "So if EMS has a question or a suggestion, or they want to show me an EKG, they can show it to me live and get live feedback from me.”

Right now, only ER doctors and nurses at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco have access to the app, but Lopez says the next phase will be to give specialists access too.