New Captain for the Pirate Ship

HIDALGO - After a long and successful run as the head football coach at Port Isabel, Monty Stumbaugh has a new zip code. The veteran coach takes over at Hidalgo, a school that has recently lacked short-term continuity in coaching. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez looks at what lies ahead for Stumbaugh and the Pirates.
