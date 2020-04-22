x

New Captain for the Pirate Ship

HIDALGO - After a long and successful run as the head football coach at Port Isabel, Monty Stumbaugh has a new zip code.  The veteran coach takes over at Hidalgo, a school that has recently lacked short-term continuity in coaching.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez looks at what lies ahead for Stumbaugh and the Pirates.

3 years ago Saturday, March 18 2017 Mar 18, 2017 Saturday, March 18, 2017 12:01:16 AM CDT March 18, 2017
