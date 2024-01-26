New Emergency Text Message System in the Works for Hidalgo, Willacy Co.

WESLACO – A new 9-1-1 system is in the works to improve emergency text messaging for both Hidalgo and Willacy Counties.

In the new system, a message would be sent to the nearest police dispatch after typing it in to 9-1-1.

"Yeah it's a convenience because if you can get people out faster that way, than I think it would be good for the community,” says resident Jose Gonzalez.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with Director of Public Safety Manuel Cruz about the new system.

He explains only basic information is needed on the text, such as the situation and an address of where it is happening.

Cruz says the council plans to fix potential issues that could arise such as failed messages.

