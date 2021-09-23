New exhibit at Brownsville museum shows how water can impact community

The Brownsville Historic Association opened its newest exhibit, Water Ways.

The traveling exhibition was sent to Brownsville, courtesy of the Smithsonian's Museum on Mainstreet Program, which gives rural communities access to high caliber collections.

A total of six cities in Texas will host the Water Ways exhibit, and Brownsville is its third stop.

The exhibit has panels you can engage with to reveal information and kiosks that play videos and water sounds to pull you into the experience. And while this display might be making its way across the state, the exhibit will be unique to Brownsville.

"We have people coming and talking about water and hydrology, water and weather, water and the history of Brownsville and the lower Rio Grande Valley and its relation to water,” said Brownsville Historical Association Collections Manager Aubrey Nielsen. “So, we have various programs lined up for that."

The first program is kicking off on Thursday. It'll be a sip and paint event, where a local artist will be teaching a class to paint a portrait of a resaca.

