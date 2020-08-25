New Law to Help Police Identify Drivers With Special Needs

WESLACO - There is now a new law aimed at helping police officers and people with special needs called the "Samuel Allen" law.

The law allows individuals with a condition that may affect their communication skills to disclose that information when registering a vehicle with a simple code from the D.M.V.

Jose Lopez has autism, making it hard for him to communicate in stressful situations at times.

“I have an autism awareness card in my vehicle so when I took out my card I took off my seat belt in front of the officer and they gave me a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt, even though I was not wearing a seat belt just to get the card," he says.

The Samuel Allen law can help with these stressful situations.

The diagnosis would be placed privately in the Texas law enforcement telecommunication system, and a code would be placed on the vehicle that would show up whenever the license plate is run.

The law went into effect at the beginning of this month.

To register your vehicle all you have to do is bring a doctor’s note to the D.M.V.

