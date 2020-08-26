New Optional VA Text Service for Appointment Reminders
Related Story
HARLINGEN – Rio Grande Valley veterans can now sign up for text alerts to remind them about scheduled doctor’s appointments.
The new Veterans Affairs service is called VEText.
The program sends automated messages to a veteran’s cellphone.
Local veterans who would like to sign up can call the VA support staff at 956-291-9000.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
HARLINGEN – Rio Grande Valley veterans can now sign up for text alerts to remind them about scheduled doctor’s appointments.... More >>
News Video
-
Donna ISD hands out Chromebooks, iPads to students
-
Tunnel discovered in Matamoros apparently used by drug smugglers
-
Family remembers officer who died from COVID-19
-
A petition to get Roma ISD teacher out of administrate leave has...
-
Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning