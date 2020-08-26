x

New Optional VA Text Service for Appointment Reminders

HARLINGEN – Rio Grande Valley veterans can now sign up for text alerts to remind them about scheduled doctor’s appointments.

The new Veterans Affairs service is called VEText.

The program sends automated messages to a veteran’s cellphone.

Local veterans who would like to sign up can call the VA support staff at 956-291-9000.

Watch the video above for more information.

