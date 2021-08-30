New Partnership with FEMA to Help Flood Victims with Immediate Assistance

LA FERIA - A new partnership with FEMA to help flood victims get emergency assistance is now available.

Representatives say they want more people applying for assistance at disaster recovery centers.

Tuesday afternoon only about 45 people went to La Villa Youth Center to seek assistance.

Maria Loredo explains she's lived in la villa for 37 years; she just went through the process to see what resources are available.

FEMA spokesperson, Ablerto Pillot explains how much money someone can get if they are approved.

Pillot explains it depends on the eligibility of each family.

"It's very hard to determine I would say an average can be $2,000, $3,000 per family, an average up to a maximum. A maximum could be over $33,000," he says.

Like Loredo many families feel they need assistance right away.

For families in an emergency situation, FEMA has teamed up with the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency.

Director Jaime Longoria explains this added job duty.

"FEMA reached out to us apparently they've come across families that have specific needs and even after five, six to eight weeks of the event, as people are coming into apply,” he says.

Loredo knows other families on her streets and throughout the Valley need assistance.

She is now one of the newest people to turn in an application.

FEMA says they're concerned people are not going out of fear their information may wind up in the hands of immigration enforcement.

They are reassuring the public they do not give information to any other federal agencies.

Residents can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

For more information watch the video above.