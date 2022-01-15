New restaurants in San Juan expected to create up to 90 new jobs for the city

It doesn't look like much now, but the interest from real-estate developers has been growing along Expressway 83.

“A lot of us think that because of COVID, businesses are slowing down,” San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona said. “And it’s been the opposite.”

A developer from Austin announced they plan on opening a Starbucks, Olive Garden and a Chilis in San Juan near the corner of Cesar Chavez and Expressway 83.

The new restaurants will create up to 90 jobs at this project valued at $8.5 million.

Construction is expected to start in February.

