New State Bill to Clarify Revenge Porn Law Awaits Governor's Signature
PHARR – A 21-year-old Pharr man was arrested for sharing his ex’s intimate photos.
If convicted he will be facing a $4,000 fine and up to one year in jail.
The charge for this crime is a state jail felony with a maximum punishment of two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
In 2018, an appeal to strike the law down was placed; critics complained the law was too broad.
Texas House Representative Mary Gonzalez wrote a new bill to clarify the revenge porn law to keep it in place.
The State House and Senate passed the bill late May and is awaiting a signature by Governor Greg Abbott.
The deadline for Abbott to sign the bill is June 16.
