New Texas A&M program will train people in manufacturing careers

A training program for those wanting a future in manufacturing will soon be start in the Valley.

Representatives from Texas A&M and local and state lawmakers announced Thursday the start of a major manufacturing training program that is now available for 10,000 men and women.

The program will be free to students - paid for by $10 million in state funding.

"This is about getting people trained,” Texas A & M Engineering Extension Service Assistant Agency Director Mark Posada said. “Getting them into good jobs and so immediately in the next two years is gonna have a high impact just with the amount of certifications that we're gonna be offering."

Some programs offered will be in specialized welding and cybersecurity. Over the next two years, Texas A&M will continue working with local industries to help identify and prioritize new programs.

These programs will also be offered at local schools, existing manufacturing facilities and local businesses in need of employers like the port of Brownsville.

Courses will begin in the first week of October, and registration is already available online.