New weapons detection system enhancing security at PSJA Stadium in Pharr

With high school football stadiums starting to fill up this season, visitors at one stadium will notice something new.

The seven thousand fans who attend a game at the PSJA Stadium in Pharr will go through “Evolve,” the new weapons detection system stationed at each entrance.

Evolve’s camera will pick up if there is a weapon on someone’s body, and the two police officers stationed at each entrance will be alerted.

According to Garcia, there will also be several security guards in the stands, and police officers on the field.

“We have checkpoints within the stadium that are manned by a security guard or a police officer, and their main goal is to make sure they are keeping the safety of the game and the fan experience.” PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia said.

