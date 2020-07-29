NWS Monitoring Long Range Forecast following Strong Arctic Front

BROWNSVILLE – The mix of wind, rain and 30 degree temperatures really makes the weather feel like winter has arrived.

The Rio Grande Valley had a strong punch of cold air come from the North Pole. It’s dense so it stays near the surface and barrels through the atmosphere.

All eyes are on the long range forecast as this development is one of the earliest times in the season the Valley has been cold.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says the given temperatures from the past weeks and the forecast over the next couple of days, the month of November will probably end up cooler than average.

