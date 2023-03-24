Oklahoma St. vs UTRGV BB

EDINBURG (UTRGV) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team knocked off No. 16 Oklahoma State University (OSU) 5-2 on Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

This is UTRGV’s (1-1) first win over a ranked opponent since beating then No. 15 OSU (1-1) on the road 3-1 on March 14, 2014.

Junior Andy Atwood led UTRGV offensively by going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. The big hit came in the second when Atwood launched his first home run of the season over the left field wall. Freshman Vela alum Aaron Galvan scored on the play after drawing one of two walks in his collegiate debut. Galvan also recorded his first RBI in the seventh when he was plunked with the bases loaded.

Atwood also scored in the first when junior Coleman Grubbs reached on an error. Senior Anthony Gomez added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to help UTRGV build the early lead.

Junior Nick Contreras also had a big game, going 2-for-2 with a walk in his debut.

The early runs allowed UTRGV to knock out Logan Gragg (0-1) after just two innings.

The UTRGV pitching staff made the runs stand up. Senior Trevelle Hill (1-0) struck out seven while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. Colin Simpson drove-in both runs with a single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In his UTRGV debut, junior Gabe Constantine struck out three in 1.2 innings of hitless of relief.

Senior Nikki Rowe alum Ryan Jackson recorded the final seven outs, including six strikeouts, for his first save of the season. Jackson now has eight-career saves, pulling into a tie for eighth in program history with Ricky Soliz (1970-73).

UTRGV looks to pick up its first series win over OSU since 1982 by winning the rubber game on Sunday at 12 p.m. This game features the first Strike Out Hunger promotion of the season. Fans donating five non-perishable food items at every Sunday home game receive free general admission. Donations benefit the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Gates open at 11 a.m.