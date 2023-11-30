Operation Christmas RGV to host car show toy drive

Rio Grande Valley residents can show off their wheels for a good cause on Dec. 16 in Weslaco.

Operation Christmas RGV is hosting a car show toy drive on International Boulevard where Ranch House Burgers used to be located.

The event is free for children, and they're collecting toys because they want to give a toy to every child who attends.

"I've grown up in a colonia. So I know firsthand that a lot of these colonias that we live in here in the Rio Grande Valley, they don't know what it is to open a gift in Christmas," Operation Christmas RGV President Emmanuel Martinez said.

There is a $25 entry fee to participate in the lighted car show. Community members can also donate a toy at any of the locations listed below.

Donna

Palm Harbor Homes

3200 W. Expressway 83

Rio Grande City

Acara Home Health

5344 E. U.S. Highway 83, suite B2

Edinburg

Edward's Abstract and Title Company

3111 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive

Harlingen

American Medical Home Health

1409 N. Stuart Place Road, suite C

Acara Home Health

2809 S. Expressway 83

McAllen

Beary Creative

3428 N. 10th Street

Acara Home Health

1401 S. 6th Street, suite A

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill McAllen

5712 N. 10th Street

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

801 E. Fern Street

Pharr

RGVLC - Pharr

1005 W. Gore Ave

Raising Canes

2043 E. Interstate Highway 2