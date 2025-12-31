Countdown to 2026: Alamo fireworks store seeing increase in sales this year

Fireworks go hand-in-hand with ringing in the New Year.

That’s according to many shoppers at Big G’s Fireworks in Alamo. Customers were at the store on Wednesday to fill their shopping carts with the fireworks they want to light up the sky with for New Year’s Eve.

Store manager Nadine Gonzalez said sales are up about 10% compared to last year.

“It's just hard with all the tariffs and everything, and I know money is tight with everyone,” Gonzalez said. “So as you can see, we are getting busy now."

Gonzalez has managed the store for five years and says how busy it gets depends on the day of the week.

As families get ready to celebrate, Gonzalez reminds the public that safety should be a priority.

It’s against the law to pop fireworks inside most city limits, so check with police to ensure you can set them off.

And don't let your children pop fireworks, and don't leave them unsupervised with fireworks.

