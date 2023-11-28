x

Operation Christmas RGV to host car show toy drive

2 hours 49 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, November 28 2023 Nov 28, 2023 November 28, 2023 5:51 PM November 28, 2023 in News - Local

Rio Grande Valley residents can show off their wheels for a good cause on Dec. 16 in Weslaco.

Operation Christmas RGV is hosting a car show toy drive on International Boulevard where Ranch House Burgers used to be located.

The event is free for children, and they're collecting toys because they want to give a toy to every child who attends.

"I've grown up in a colonia. So I know firsthand that a lot of these colonias that we live in here in the Rio Grande Valley, they don't know what it is to open a gift in Christmas," Operation Christmas RGV President Emmanuel Martinez said.

There is a $25 entry fee to participate in the lighted car show. Community members can also donate a toy at any of the locations listed below.

Donna

  • Palm Harbor Homes

3200 W. Expressway 83

Rio Grande City

  • Acara Home Health

5344 E. U.S. Highway 83, suite B2

Edinburg

  • Edward's Abstract and Title Company

3111 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive

Harlingen

  • American Medical Home Health

1409 N. Stuart Place Road, suite C

  • Acara Home Health

2809 S. Expressway 83

McAllen

  • Beary Creative

3428 N. 10th Street

  • Acara Home Health

1401 S. 6th Street, suite A

  • Dirty Al's Bayou Grill McAllen

5712 N. 10th Street

  • Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

801 E. Fern Street

Pharr

  • RGVLC - Pharr

1005 W. Gore Ave

  • Raising Canes

2043 E. Interstate Highway 2

