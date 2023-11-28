Operation Christmas RGV to host car show toy drive
Rio Grande Valley residents can show off their wheels for a good cause on Dec. 16 in Weslaco.
Operation Christmas RGV is hosting a car show toy drive on International Boulevard where Ranch House Burgers used to be located.
The event is free for children, and they're collecting toys because they want to give a toy to every child who attends.
"I've grown up in a colonia. So I know firsthand that a lot of these colonias that we live in here in the Rio Grande Valley, they don't know what it is to open a gift in Christmas," Operation Christmas RGV President Emmanuel Martinez said.
There is a $25 entry fee to participate in the lighted car show. Community members can also donate a toy at any of the locations listed below.
Donna
- Palm Harbor Homes
3200 W. Expressway 83
Rio Grande City
- Acara Home Health
5344 E. U.S. Highway 83, suite B2
Edinburg
- Edward's Abstract and Title Company
3111 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive
Harlingen
- American Medical Home Health
1409 N. Stuart Place Road, suite C
- Acara Home Health
2809 S. Expressway 83
McAllen
- Beary Creative
3428 N. 10th Street
- Acara Home Health
1401 S. 6th Street, suite A
- Dirty Al's Bayou Grill McAllen
5712 N. 10th Street
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
801 E. Fern Street
Pharr
- RGVLC - Pharr
1005 W. Gore Ave
- Raising Canes
2043 E. Interstate Highway 2