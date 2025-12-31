Countdown to 2026: Spectators heading to South Padre Island for NYE fireworks show

South Padre Island is getting ready to light up the sky to ring in the New Year.

South Padre Island will be hosting a New Year's Eve fireworks show at the entertainment district that’s set to start at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

The show will take place over the water on the bayside.

The nine-minute light show is designed to sync with music.

“We're just gonna paint the sky with the music, and everything is just gonna go along with the flow,” technician Kenneth Fuller said.

Organizers said they'll be shooting 400 display shells for their fireworks show, some of which will go up to 500 feet in the air.

Watch the video above for the full story.