KRGV.com’s Top 10 stories of 2025

Channel 5 News is taking a look at the most-viewed stories on our website of 2025.

10) Brownsville man speaks out after father killed in IED blast in Tamaulipas

Antonio Céspedes Saldierna, 74, died on Jan. 31, 2025, after driving over and setting off an explosive device on his ranch in the Santa Rita area of San Fernando, Tamaulipas.

The explosion killed one other man and injured a woman.

In an interview with Channel 5 News, a Tamaulipas state police spokesperson said the IEDs are placed by organized crime to keep opposing factions off their territory.

9) U.S. denies Mexico's special request for water due to low water delivery to the Valley

Rio Grande Valley farmers reacted after the Trump Administration in March 2025 denied a request from Mexico for water from the Colorado River to be delivered to Tijuana.

For years, farmers have been struggling with low water levels in the area and Mexico failing to meet requirements of a 1944 treaty obligating them to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. over a five-year cycle.

On Dec. 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a deal with Mexico to receive the rest of the water delivery.

8) Sheriff: Deadly shooting near Donna daycare the result of domestic violence

Nubia Bravo was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Oct. 15 before taking his own life outside the Neni's Childcare #2 daycare where she worked.

According to authorities, the couple had been separated ever since the husband, Saul Esquivel, was caught having an affair. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Esquivel forced his way into the daycare where Bravo and five other children were.

Bravo drew her husband away from the children and ran out the back door, where he followed her and shot her before turning the gun on himself, Guerra said.

7) Truck drivers association reacts to federal pause on work visas

In August, a pause on new visas for foreign truck drivers was announced by the Trump Administration. The pause was announced following a deadly crash in Florida that happened on Aug. 12, 2025, that officials said was caused by an undocumented truck driver.

An association that represents many truckers who come from Mexico said they’re not worried about truck drivers who only drop off goods in the U.S. and return to their home country. But they believe any disruptions to the flow of truck traffic could mean higher prices at the store.

6) ‘She’s leaving a lot of shattered hearts:’ Community mourning death of Weslaco High School cheerleader

Larissa Rodriguez, a 17-year-old senior at Weslaco High School, passed away on Oct. 20. It was a sudden loss that shook the community, with many describing her as a mentor and a role model.

Details of her death have not been made public.

5) Border Patrol agent drowns while rescuing his children in South Padre Island

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Eric Cespedes, 37, drowned on South Padre Island on July 11 after racing into the water to rescue two of his children who had been caught in a strong rip current.

Cespedes was a 17-year Border Patrol veteran and was stationed out of Harlingen. He was hailed as a hero by the U.S. Border Patrol, his children and the community.

4) Pharr man accused of choking, killing 7-year-old-brother

Brandon Dion Garza, 25, was arrested and charged on Jan. 9, 2025, after the Pharr Police Department said he confessed to choking and killing his 7-year-old brother over a verbal argument that became physical.

Garza has been in jail since his arrest on a bond of more than $1.75 million. Hidalgo County court records show he has a pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 28, 2026.

3) Emergency response activated in Texas after invasive pest found in the Valley

The Texas Department of Agriculture announced in September that an invasive pest was found in hibiscus plants that were shipped from Florida to stores throughout South Texas.

Stores in Harlingen, McAllen and Weslaco were confirmed to have the cotton jassid — also known as the two-spotted leafhopper. The destructive pest feeds on several plants such as cotton and hibiscus.

2) Donna man arrested in connection with deadly Harlingen expressway crash

Cristobal Stephan Garzez was arrested on manslaughter charges after authorities said he crashed into tow truck driver David Zapata on the expressway in Harlingen on July 8.

Authorities said Zapata was in the shoulder lane securing a vehicle onto the tow truck when Garzez crashed into him and fled the scene.

Following Zapata’s death, his colleagues formed the Region 4 Southwest Tow Operators, a group dedicated to educating drivers and improving safety for tow truck operators.

Garzez remains jailed and has a hearing set for Jan. 7, 2026.

1) Mission doctor sentenced after misdiagnosing thousands of patients in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

Following his 2018 arrest and a 2020 conviction on healthcare fraud charges, Jorge Zamora-Quezada was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Zamora-Quezada filed $240 million in fraudulent claims to healthcare programs to administer unnecessary treatments, including medicine commonly used to treat cancer, to at least 10,000 patients he falsely diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and other degenerative diseases.

As part of his sentence, Zamora-Quezada received seven years of credit for time served, and is eligible for a sentence reduction for good behavior.

Zamora-Quezada was also ordered to pay $28 million in restitution to the insurance programs he defrauded, but not to his victims.

Former patients of his have spoken out regarding what they consider a light sentence.