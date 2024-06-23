Organ donor recipient shares his story amid KRGV registration drive
This week, Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to get people registered to become an organ donor.
It's part of our effort to honor our former sports director, Dave Brown.
As a kidney transplant recipient, Dave was a strong advocate for organ donations.
Click here to register to become an organ donor.
Watch the video above to meet Noe Gonzalez, a Valley organ donor recipient.
