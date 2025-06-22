Organ donor registration drive in honor of Dave Brown set for Friday
It takes just one signature to save up to eight lives by becoming a registered organ donor.
Channel 5 News will be holding an organ donor registration drive on Friday, June 20, at our Weslaco studio at 900 East Expressway 83.
During the drive, members of the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance will help people register to become organ donors in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The drive is in honor of former Channel 5 Sports Director Dave Brown.
Dave was the recipient of a donated kidney that his wife said gave him 13 more years of life. He then became an advocate of becoming a registered organ donor, and Channel 5 News is continuing his legacy.
According to TOSA, over 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant nationwide.
