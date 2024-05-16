x

Palmview family loses home in fire

A Palmview family lost their home in a Wednesday fire.

Palmview firefighters responded to the blaze near Win Tex Lane and Bentsen Palm Drive and were able to put it out.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Palmview fire chief for more information on what caused the fire. Check back for updates once we hear back. 

