Palmview family loses home in fire
A Palmview family lost their home in a Wednesday fire.
Palmview firefighters responded to the blaze near Win Tex Lane and Bentsen Palm Drive and were able to put it out.
No injuries were reported.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Palmview fire chief for more information on what caused the fire. Check back for updates once we hear back.
