Pilot valet program launched for downtown Brownsville
The city of Brownsville could see some changes soon.
City officials are launching a new pilot valet parking program in the downtown area. Their goal is to minimize traffic congestion and support local businesses.
City leaders said this service will also make it easier for people to walk around and visit more shops and restaurants, especially during high traffic days, like the weekends.
"It's for those days when we know we have a traffic tendency, like Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday, Sunday," Director of Enterprise Project Management Office Roberto Baez said.
Residents can hear more about the program during a public hear on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to Noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The hearings will be held at the CMD/CVB Complex, located at 1312 East Adams Street.
Vendors who would like to provide the service can submit their proposals online.
For more information on the program, click here.
