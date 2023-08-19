Plans to build all-inclusive park in Palmview on donated land in limbo as La Joya ISD attempts to reclaim it

The city of Palmview hired a legal team to help them keep land donated to them by the La Joya Independent School District that the district is trying to reclaim.

In July, the city announced they plan to build an all-inclusive park and a regional emergency response center on the land.

PREVIOUS STORY: Residents of Palmview can give input for new all-inclusive park

“We’ve invested well over $150,000 just on transactions with attorneys, with engineers, with architects, with USDA and of course, nonprofit organizations,” Palmview Mayor Rick Villarreal said.

The land was donated to the city in 2021.

“It's very clear that they have to commence and complete a public project within 365 days, or the property reverts back to the school district” La Joya ISD attorney Javier Peña said.

Construction on the park and response center was supposed to begin early next year.

