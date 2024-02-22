Point Isabel ISD addressing safety concern at a high school campus

Point Isabel Independent School District announced this morning they are addressing a safety concern at Port Isabel Early College High School.

Point Isabel ISD Spokesperson Juliette Gonzalez-Barajas said a written shooting threat was found on a bathroom wall in the campus.

As a result, the district said they implemented additional safety protocols and added more officers at the campus for the day.

Gonzalez-Barajas said student backpacks were checked, and no weapons were found.

She said she was not at liberty to comment on whether any student was detained or arrested.