Point Isabel ISD addressing safety concern at a high school campus
Related Story
Point Isabel Independent School District announced this morning they are addressing a safety concern at Port Isabel Early College High School.
Point Isabel ISD Spokesperson Juliette Gonzalez-Barajas said a written shooting threat was found on a bathroom wall in the campus.
As a result, the district said they implemented additional safety protocols and added more officers at the campus for the day.
Gonzalez-Barajas said student backpacks were checked, and no weapons were found.
She said she was not at liberty to comment on whether any student was detained or arrested.
News
Point Isabel Independent School District announced this morning they are addressing a safety concern at Port Isabel Early College High... More >>