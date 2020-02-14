Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle rollover in Starr County
The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Saturday that one person died and another person was hospitalized after an "accident involving a buggy."
The fatal crash involved an all-terrain vehicle that rolled over near Country Estates and Rio Vista, according to a Facebook post by the police department, which added: "At this time no other details are being released pending family notification."
