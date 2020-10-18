Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Raymondville

The Raymondville Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old woman accused of attempted murder.

Officers are searching for Amanda Lee Salinas, 18, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, according to information provided by Raymondville police Officer Jacob Rodriguez.

Investigators started searching for Salinas after a stabbing that occurred at about noon Thursday in Raymondville, Rodriguez said, adding that he couldn't release any additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information about Salinas is asked to call the Raymondville Police Department at (956) 689-2441.