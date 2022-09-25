Police Searching for Suspect Linked to Weslaco Convenience Store Robbery

WESLACO – Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect in Weslaco.

Surveillance video was taken at a convenience store on the 800 block of South Bridge Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the man in the black shirt flashed a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

It’s believed he left the scene in a white, four-door vehicle with possible Texas license plate: DV31515.

If you know who the suspect in the video is, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.