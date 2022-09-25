Police Searching for Suspect Linked to Weslaco Convenience Store Robbery
Related Story
WESLACO – Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect in Weslaco.
Surveillance video was taken at a convenience store on the 800 block of South Bridge Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday.
Officials say the man in the black shirt flashed a gun and demanded money from the cashier.
It’s believed he left the scene in a white, four-door vehicle with possible Texas license plate: DV31515.
If you know who the suspect in the video is, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
News
WESLACO – Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect in Weslaco. Surveillance video was taken at a convenience... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
-
McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect
-
Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man
-
DPS investigating deadly two-vehicle crash north of Alton
-
Survey aims to help get funding for internet access in Cameron County