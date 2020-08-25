Popularity of golf surges during pandemic, putting Palm View Golf Course on track for best year ever

Concerns about the coronavirus placed many sports on hold during the past six months.

Not golf — and not at the Palm View Golf Course in McAllen.

"Golf courses are big, open areas where social distancing is very easy," said Carlos Espinosa, the director of golf for the city of McAllen.

People bring their own equipment and play either by themselves or in small groups, reducing the risk posed by COVID-19. People from different households must use different golf carts.

Palm View is on track for its best year ever. Both revenue and the number of rounds played increased significantly during the pandemic.

Palm View, though, isn't taking the coronavirus lightly.

Employees sanitize golf carts and high-touch areas throughout the golf course. They've also made small changes to improve safety.

"The holes have been modified so that you don't have to touch the flag when you play. The sand rakes have been removed," Espinosa said. "The water dispensers and the ball washers are out of service."

Even the parking lot has spaces blocked off to encourage social distancing.

