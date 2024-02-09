x

Portavoz de TxDot insta a tener precaución al conducir

Related Story

Ante las condiciones climáticas, funcionarios del departamento de transporte de Texas monitorean las carreteras con el fin de prevenir algún congelamiento que ocasione un accidente. 

El portavoz del departamento de transporte de Texas, Ray Pedraza, se comunicó con Noticias RGV para brindar algunos consejos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
Portavoz de TxDot insta a tener precaución...
Portavoz de TxDot insta a tener precaución al conducir
Ante las condiciones climáticas, funcionarios del departamento de transporte de Texas monitorean las carreteras con el fin de prevenir algún... More >>
3 weeks ago Wednesday, January 17 2024 Jan 17, 2024 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 7:57:00 AM CST January 17, 2024
Radar
7 Days