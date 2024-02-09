Portavoz de TxDot insta a tener precaución al conducir
Related Story
Ante las condiciones climáticas, funcionarios del departamento de transporte de Texas monitorean las carreteras con el fin de prevenir algún congelamiento que ocasione un accidente.
El portavoz del departamento de transporte de Texas, Ray Pedraza, se comunicó con Noticias RGV para brindar algunos consejos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
Ante las condiciones climáticas, funcionarios del departamento de transporte de Texas monitorean las carreteras con el fin de prevenir algún... More >>
News Video
-
LUPE to host session on mail-in voting
-
McAllen pharmacy experiencing challenges amid increase in drug prices
-
Brownsville family preparing to receive new home through Habitat for Humanity
-
Peñitas road expansion project completed
-
South Texas Emergency Care Foundation holding 3rd annual Save a Life event
Sports Video
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football
-
PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
-
Maddison Surita Signs Letter of Intent to UT-Austin