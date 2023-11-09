Prayer vigil held for Israel at McAllen temple

Six hundred candles were lit at the Temple Emanuel in McAllen to represent the lives lost in Israel as part of their ongoing war with the militant organization Hamas.

The Oseh Shalom prayer was recited during the Wednesday vigil as attendees prayed for peace in Israel and around the world.

Rabbi Nathan Farb led the congregation.

Among those in attendance was McAllen Memorial High School senior Nicole Silberman, who offered a prayer in Hebrew for Israel.

“I've just been praying for their safety, that's all I can think about,” Silberman said. “My best friend lives in the north, her entire family. My other best friend that lives in the Midwest, my other best friend that got called to fight in Gaza the other day."

Rabbi Farb read from a list of names of people in Israel, some of who have died in the violence this week.

