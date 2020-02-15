Preliminary Autopsy Report Indicates Violent Death in Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL – A preliminary autopsy report indicates the homicide reported out of Laguna Heights on Sunday was violent.

Police received help from the Texas Rangers to investigate and continue searching for the suspect.

Police say the Texas Rangers scanned the scene and collected evidence at the trailer home where the body of Miguel Angel Aguilera was found.

Crime scene tape was still hanging loosely around the trailer home were Aguilera lived Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were seen walking around looking for clues in the home, outside of it and in the car parked outside the entrance to the trailer.

The home is in neighborhood where homes are just a few feet away from each other. That closeness led to the concern expressed early Sunday morning.

People around Aguilera's property called police worried about him.

That call was later received around 8:30 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Judge Mary Esther Sorola.

She says, "As a JP when I attend some of these calls, they're never easy to handle, but in this case it was rather disturbing."

Sorola serves in Cameron County Precinct 2, Place 3. She's been doing this since 2015 and is now entering her second term.

There's a method to handling these kinds of death investigations.

She explained, "I get the call. Once I arrive on scene, law enforcement will give me a summary as to what we have. And, then they'll take me directly to the body. And, at that time, that is when I pronounce the person, once I see them deceased at that time. Then, I determine whether an autopsy is needed. In this case, I did order an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death."

The preliminary autopsy report was released Tuesday.

"The medical examiner came back with "multiple sharp force injuries to the body," read Sorola from the report.

She tells us the victim received lacerations to the right shoulder, forearm and the neck.

"In my career, I've seen two that have been rather disturbing like I said, but this is my second one," she recounted.

The police chief of Port Isabel told CHANNEL 5 NEWS this is the first homicide in the city in 25 years.

They're working to catch the person who disturbed the peace in what is otherwise a tight-knit community.

The Texas Rangers is assisting in the case, but it remains under the command of the Port Isabel Police Department.