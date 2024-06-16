Primera y Diez: Viernes 22 de septiembre
Alfredo Sánchez y Nicolás Quintero nos muestran lo más destacado de los juegos de fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del viernes 22 de septiembre.
Vea la segunda parte del video para el informe completo.
