Progreso Man Fights to Keep Gov't from Seizing Property

PROGRESO - A Rio Grande Valley man was convicted after allowing drugs to be trafficked on his property, but now the government wants to keep the land.

Pedro Luis Lopez was charged with multiple crimes and has completed time but his attorney tells us that is not enough for the government to take his land.

He has been charged with three crimes over the past decade, including tampering with government records and money laundering; both eventually dismissed.

Attorney Javier Villalobos represents Lopez, who in 2015 pleaded guilty for possession of marijuana court documents show the amount was 2,000 pounds or less.

Villalobos says Lopez already paid the price after pleading guilty - and deserves to have his property left alone.

